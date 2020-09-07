1. Tupac Shakur’s parents were both active members of New York’s Black Panther Party through the ’60s and early ’70s, when Tupac was born. His mother Afeni Shakur was in prison for much of her pregnancy on more than 150 charges of “Conspiracy against the United States government and New York landmarks,” but was acquitted about a month before giving birth to Tupac on June 16, 1971.
2. Tupac was slated to star as Sharif in the film Menace II Society in the early ’90s, but was fired by co-director Allen Hughes for causing trouble on set. He was fired and jailed for 15 days after punching Hughes during an altercation during filming. Bystanders characterized the fight as Hughes versus not just Tupac but his entire entourage, which sometimes numbered as many as 30 people.
3. Tupac was robbed and shot five times by three men in the lobby of Manhattan’s Quad Recording Studios on November 30, 1994. They stole his jewelry but left his Rolex watch, leading Pac to suspect the robbery was just a pretext for the shooting. In an interview shortly after, Tupac accused the CEO of a rival record label, Sean Combs, plus his associate Jimmy Henchman and rapper Biggie Smalls of orchestrating the attack. Years later, he was vindicated when Dexter Isaac confessed to carrying out the attack on the orders of Jimmy Henchman.
4. Pac and his loved ones were vigilant about attempts on the rapper’s life by rival gang members, as evidenced by the security guards that accompanied him during public appearances. The night he died in Las Vegas, his fiancé Kidada Jones asked that he wear his bulletproof vest following a confrontation with Orlando Anderson. Tupac refused, saying it was too hot, and told her to stay in for the night.
5. Tupac was a fighter right until the brink of death. After he was rushed to Las Vegas’s Bellevue Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, he came perilously close to death again and again — losing consciousness and being subsequently revived a whopping seven times before he finally passed.
Source: cheatsheet.com