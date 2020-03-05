1. Despite their shape, sawfishes are rays, not sharks.
2. There are five species of sawfishes worldwide, but in Florida waters we now only see the smalltooth sawfish.
3. They don’t have teeth on their rostra (“saws”). They are actually denticles, which are very specialized scales.
4. You cannot legally buy or sell sawfish rostra. Sawfishes are protected by the Endangered Species Act in the U.S.
5. Sawfish are endangered species and all information about them is important. Help conservation efforts by reporting any encounters with sawfish. For more information, visit floridamuseum.ufl.edu/sawfish/why-report-encounters
— Florida Museum