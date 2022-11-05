1. The 19th century was when that handbag came into being. Before that, women used to carry boxes around their necks that looked like a chain.
2. The first-ever leather bag was made in 1841 by London’s H.J. Cave. He used durable leather to manufacture resistant handbags. The bags are on display at the Amsterdam Handbag Museum.
3. Hermes was the first brand ever to introduce a handbag with a zipper in 1923. Before this, they usually came with drawstrings.
4. Rumors say that by yearend, all unsold products are burned by Louis Vuitton. The brand believes that selling bags at a lower or discounted price can diminish their image.
5. An average woman has about six bags in her possession and spends 77 days of her life searching in her handbag.