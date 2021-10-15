1. Mazes and labyrinths (elaborate and confusing circular maze structures) date back over 4000 years ago to the time of ancient Greece and Rome. During Roman times, mazes and labyrinths were seen in artwork, home flooring, pavement on streets, and into the earth.
2. By the 18th century, hedge mazes became increasingly popular in England and Europe, but it took some time before the concept came to America, at which point it took the form of a corn maze.
3. In 1993, the first modern corn maze was created by Don Frantz and Adrian Fisher, which inspired a worldwide fad of corn mazes. Their corn maze was constructed on only 3 acres of land and had 1.92 miles of pathway.
4. The maze received accreditation in the Guiness Book of World Records for being the world’s largest corn maze. The record now belongs to Cool Patch Pumpkins for their 60 acre maze in Dixon, California in 2014.
5. One of the differences between corn mazes and traditional hedge mazes is that in a corn maze, the stalks are typically cut to form a pattern that can be distinguishable from a birds-eye view, whereas a hedge maze typically follows a geometric pattern.
