1. The enduring image of King Henry VIII as fat and sedentary isn’t entirely inaccurate — in his later life he weighed nearly 400 pounds. But prior to his physical decline, Henry had a tall (6 foot 4 inches) and athletic frame. Armor measurements from when he was a young man reveal a waist measurement of 34 to 36 inches. Measurements for his final set of armor, however, show that his waist expanded to about 58 to 60 inches in the last years of his life.
2. Henry was rather paranoid about illness and would go to great lengths to avoid contracting the sweating sickness and the plague. He would frequently spend weeks in isolation and steered well clear of anyone he thought might have been subjected to disease.
3. Music was Henry’s great passion and he was not without musical talent. The king was a competent player of various keyboard, string, and wind instruments and numerous accounts attest to the quality of his own compositions.
4. Henry was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next to Jane Seymour. Regarded by many as Henry’s favorite wife, Jane was the only one to receive a queen’s funeral.
5. Henry’s nickname was “Old Coppernose.” The less than complimentary nickname is a reference to the debasing of coinage that took place during his reign. In an effort to raise funds for ongoing wars against Scotland and France, Henry’s chancellor, Cardinal Wolsey, decided to add cheaper metals to coins and thus mint more money at a lower cost.
Source: historyhit.com