1. Theodore Roosevelt was fascinated by all things Alexander Hamilton. In TR’s mind, Hamilton stood tall as “the most brilliant American statesman who ever lived, possessing the loftiest and keenest intellect of his time.”
2. Alexander Hamilton founded the New York Post. Established by Hamilton in November 1801, the paper was originally known as the New York Evening Post. The founding father conceived his new publication as a megaphone for the anti-Jefferson Federalist Party, which he helped created.
3. Apart from his stint as America’s first Secretary of the Treasury, The Federalist Papers are the political achievement for which Hamilton is best known. Published between 1787 and 1788, the 85 essays urged New York’s electorate to ratify the recently proposed U.S. Constitution.
4. Hamilton’s parents were never married. Because of this, Hamilton was barred from attending school. He was privately educated, and pored over his family’s collection of classics.
5. Two days before he died, George Washington sent a dispatch to Hamilton, who had recently argued that “a regular Military Academy” should be established, and his old mentor praised the idea. It was the last letter Washington wrote.
Source: mentalfloss.com