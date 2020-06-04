1. That “dangly thing at the back of your throat,” is the palatine uvula, more commonly referred to as the uvula.
2. Scientists continue to be puzzled over exactly what it does and why it’s there in the first place.
3. They believe it is there to help guide the flow of food and water down the throat, that it induces the gag reflex, that it causes chronic coughing and that it causes health problems, like sudden infant death syndrome ad sleep apnea, as well as snoring.
4. Some doctors still treat patients with sleep apnea by removing the uvula in a process known as an uvulopalatopharyngoplasty.
5. The uvula is apparently really good at excreting a lot of saliva in a short amount of time leading some scientists to believe that the uvula’s primary purpose is an accessory to speech.