1. Colin Luther Powell was born on 5 April 1937, in Harlem, New York, to Jamaican immigrants of limited means. He was educated in the New York City public school system and went on to join the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps when he was studying to earn a Bachelor of Science in Geology at the City College of New York. Powell went on to graduate college and became a second lieutenant in the US Army.
2. In 1962 Powell was stationed at Fort Devens in Massachusetts where he married Alma Johnson, with whom he went on to have 2 daughters and a son. He was sent by President John F. Kennedy to Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart the following year. He returned to Vietnam in 1968 for a second tour, this time as a battalion executive officer somewhat removed from the fighting. However, he was recognised for bravery when he escaped a helicopter crash but repeatedly returned to the burning wreck to rescue a number of his fellow soldiers.
3. Alongside his political career, Powell continued to rise in the military ranks, serving as Brigadier General in 1979 and major general in 1983, before eventually becoming a 4-star general, the most senior command ranking in the armed services. In 1989 President George H. W. Bush named Powell as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
4. From October 1989 to September 1993 Powell oversaw 28 crises, including the invasion of Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War against Iraq. Powell was initially reluctant to commit US troops when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, but became one of the administration’s most trusted spokesmen when the assault on Saddam Hussein’s army came. This successful US campaign in the Middle East received rare public praise.
5. Powell’s efforts during the Gulf War also earned him further military awards, including a Congressional Gold Medal and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. During Powell’s time in the military, which lasted until 1993, he also received a number of other notable awards, including the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. In addition to the military awards, Powell also received the President’s Citizens Medal, the Secretary of State Distinguished Service Medal and the Secretary of Energy Distinguished Service Medal, as well as a second Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton.
Source: historyhit.com