1. Chimpanzees are one of the four great apes. The other three in the category are bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas.
2. Grooming — essentially picking over a chimp’s fur and removing parasites, dirt, and dead skin — calms chimpanzees, keeps them healthy, and reinforces social bonds.
3. Being top-heavy with a low body fat percentage means they tend to sink in water. Like orangutans, their arms are longer than their legs.
4. Chimps snack on as many as 200 different foods, such as fruits, nuts, seeds and insects, as well as small mammals.
5. Chimps wouldn’t like social distancing. They live in communities that range in size from 20 or fewer to more than 100 individuals. Unlike gorilla groups, chimp communities may have several adult males and females and assorted family units.
Source: mentalfloss.com