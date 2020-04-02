1. The disco ball (a mirrored ball) dates back further than the 1970’s disco clubs.
2. It was in the disco era, that it acquired the name disco ball. But they lived under another name for a long time before that: mirror ball.
3. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103, which likes to describe details of its history, mentions the use of a mirror ball at one of its celebrations very early in the Brotherhood’s existence, in 1897.
4. With a disco ball, you actually need three items: the mirror ball itself, a motor to turn it, and a lamp to shine a light on it and cast the miraculous sparkles all about the room.
5. You can get standing varieties that sit on top of your table and spin, or stationary half versions that crouch like a small mirrored hill in the center of your dining room table and wish they could be as fun as their complete spinning, ceiling-suspended brothers and sisters.
