1. Under standard conditions titanium is a hard, light, silvery metal. At room temperature it can be brittle, but it becomes more malleable at higher temperatures.
2. One of titanium’s most valuable qualities is its high strength-to-weight ratio. This means it is both very strong, but also very light. It is twice as strong as aluminum, but only weighs 60% more. It is also as strong as steel, but weighs much less.
3. Titanium is fairly inactive and is very resistant to corrosion from other elements and substances like acids and oxygen.
4. Titanium is not found as a pure element in nature, but is found in compounds as part of minerals in the Earth’s crust.
5. It is the ninth most abundant element in the Earth’s crust.
— Ducksters