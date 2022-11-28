1. Carrie Mae Pittman Meek was born on April 29, 1926, in Tallahassee, Florida, where she was raised, the youngest of 12 children of Willie and Carrie Pittman.
2. She remained in North Florida for college and was graduated from Florida A&M University, then known as Florida A&M College for Negroes in 1946. At that time, Blacks were not admitted to graduate schools in Florida, so Meek enrolled in the University of Michigan and received her master of science degree in 1948.
3. When state representative Gwen Cherry, Florida’s first woman Black legislator, died in a car crash in 1979, Meek decided to run in the special election to succeed her. She was elected to the Florida House. As a state representative, she introduced a bill criminalizing stalking. She served until 1982.
4. In 1992, a court-ordered congressional redistricting plan drew three districts with a substantial Black population that were designed to elect Black candidates of choice to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act. Meek ran for one of those seats, the 17th district, which was based in northern Dade County. Along with Corrine Brown and Alcee Hastings, Meek became the first black member of Congress from Florida since Post-Civil War Reconstruction Era.
5. Meek never lost a race for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives. She announced that she would not seek re-election in the 2002 election, and retired from the House at the end of her term in January 2003. Her son, Kendrick Meek, ran for her vacated seat and succeeded her.