1. Carrie Mae Pittman Meek was born on April 29, 1926, in Tallahassee, Florida, where she was raised, the youngest of 12 children of Willie and Carrie Pittman.

2. She remained in North Florida for college and was graduated from Florida A&M University, then known as Florida A&M College for Negroes in 1946. At that time, Blacks were not admitted to graduate schools in Florida, so Meek enrolled in the University of Michigan and received her master of science degree in 1948.

Recommended for you