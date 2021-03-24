1. The specimen found in Florida’s Caloosahatchee River was only about 5.5 feet long, arapaima can be much larger. Typical ones measure 7 to 8 feet and weigh around 200 pounds, but they’ve also been known to reach nearly 15 feet and tip the scales at around 440 pounds.
2. The arapaima can stay submerged for roughly 10 to 20 minutes before it needs to surface for air. It breathes not through its gills — which are too small for the job — but by opening its mouth and funneling air into a lung-like gas bladder. According to National Geographic, “the noisy, distinctive gulp it makes sounds like a cough and can be heard from far away.”
3. The arapaima dwells in several South American countries, so it’s known by more than one name. For Peruvians, it’s paiche. Brazilians call it the pirarucu, from the words for red (urucu) and fish (pira) in the Tupi language.
4. The arapaima’s scaly coat is basically the fish version of a bulletproof vest, which helps protect them from cold-blooded killers like piranhas. The scales comprise two layers: a hard exterior made of minerals, and a flexible interior made of collagen.
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced the arapaima to its virtual waters in 2020, along with great white sharks, ribbon eels, and a whole host of other aquatic offerings.
