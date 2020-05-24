1. Don McLean’s “American Pie” was selected as one of the five greatest songs of the 20th century in a poll by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America. The other four songs were “This Land is Your Land,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Respect” and “White Christmas.”
2. In 1968 Don McLean earned a BA degree from Iona College with a major in finance and a minor in philosophy.
3. According to the movie “Tupac, the Resurrection,” Tupac Shakur was influenced by Don McLean, and his favorite song was Vincent.
4. Don McLean won the folk-singing contest at the 1964 Worlds Fair in New York.
5. Artists as diverse as: Madonna, Fred Astaire, Chet Atkins, Weird Al Yankovic, Elvis Presley, Josh Groban, Perry Como and Coolio have performed McLean’s songs.
Source: donmclean.com