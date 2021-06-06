1. The $1,000,000 that Cornelius Vanderbilt gave to endow and build Vanderbilt University was his first and only major philanthropy.
2. Vanderbilt’s endowment came about because Methodist Bishop Holland N. McTyeire of Nashville, a cousin of Vanderbilt’s second wife, had gone to New York for medical treatment early in 1873 and spent time recovering in the Vanderbilt mansion. While there, Bishop McTyeire won Vanderbilt’s admiration and support for building a university in the South.
3. Cornelius Vanderbilt never visited Nashville; instead, he trusted Bishop McTyeire to choose the site, supervise the construction of buildings, and personally plant many of the trees that today make Vanderbilt a national arboretum. Originally, the University consisted of one Main Building (now Kirkland Hall), an astronomical observatory, and houses for professors.
4. Vanderbilt University opened for classes in October of 1875 with 192 students enrolled. From the outset, Vanderbilt offered work in the liberal arts and sciences beyond the baccalaureate degree, and it embraced several professional schools in addition to its college.
5. Unschooled himself, Cornelius Vanderbilt once said, “though I never had any education, no man has ever felt the lack more than I have, and no man appreciates the value of it more than I do and believes more than I do what it will do in the future.”
