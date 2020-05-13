1. The Red-headed rock agama is a species of lizard found in most of sub-Saharan Africa.
2. Agama lizards can be identified by having a white underside, brown back limbs and a tail with a light stripe down the middle. The stripe on the tail typically possesses about six to seven dark patches along its side.
3. Females, adolescents, and subordinate males have an olive-green head, while a dominant male has a blue body and yellow tail.
4. Red-headed rock agamas are primarily insectivores. The diest includes grasshoppers, ant, beetles, and termites. They also may eat berries, flowers, fruits, seeds, eggs, grasses, reptiles, and small mammals.
5. These lizards live in deserts, savannas, forests, and mountains.
