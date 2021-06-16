1. After an aborted career as a ‘50s teen idol, Billy “Crash” Craddock returned to his first love, country music, and earned the nickname “Mr. Country Rock” with a string of popular hits during the ‘70s.
2. Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1939, Craddock earned his nickname as a running back on his high-school football team, and grew up a huge fan of the Grand Ole Opry.
3. He signed with Columbia in the late ‘50s, but instead of marketing him as a country singer, the label tried to make him a teen idol, and had him record a mix of Elvis-style rockabilly tunes and pop ballads.
4. Craddock had three hit singles in Australia, but none in his home country, and aside from a lone album for King in 1964 (I’m Tore Up), he was largely missing-in-action until 1971. Craddock had signed with Cartwheel Records – this time as a country artist and his first five singles – a remake of “Knock Three Times,” “Dream Lover,” “You Better Move On,” “Ain’t Nothin’ Shakin’ (But the Leaves on The Trees),” and “I’m Gonna Knock on Your Door” – all made the country Top Ten over 1971-1972.
5. All told, Craddock landed in the country Top Ten a total of 18 times from 1971-1979, with his final entry being “If I Could Write a Song as Beautiful as You.”
