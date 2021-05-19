1. Neta Snook was the first woman to run her own aviation business and commercial airfield. She gave Earhart flying lessons at Kinner Field near Long Beach, California in 1921, reportedly charging $1 in Liberty Bonds for every minute they spent in the air.
2. She named it The Canary. The used yellow Kinner Airster biplane was the second one ever built. Earhart paid $2000 for it, despite Snook's opinion that it was underpowered, overpriced, and too difficult for a beginner to land.
3. Earhart's mom, Amy, used some of her inheritance to pay for The Canary. She was a bit of an adventurer herself: she was the first woman to ever climb Pikes Peak in Colorado.
4. In addition to volunteering as a nurse's aide, Earhart also worked early jobs as a telephone operator and tutor. Earhart was a social worker at Denison House in Boston when she was invited to fly across the Atlantic for the first time (as a passenger) in 1928. At the height of her career, Earhart spent time making speeches, writing articles, and providing career counseling at Purdue University's Department of Aeronautics.
5. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was so inspired by Amelia Earhart that she signed up for flying lessons.
