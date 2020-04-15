1. The highest grossing anime film of all time is Spirited Away. Bringing a total of $275 million world wide.
2. Sazae-san is the longest running anime. Created in 1969, the show has 6430+ episodes.
3. Sally the Witch, created in 1966 was the first of the “Magical Girl” anime genre.
4. The original English dub of One Piece created by 4Kids who edited the episodes so heavily that the original 143 episodes were cut down to 104.
5. Animated Japanese films and television shows account for 60% of the world’s animation-based entertainment
— Endless Facts