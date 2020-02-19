1. Carnelian is the modern word for the stone translated as sardius in the King James Version of the Bible.
2. It is a precious stone that varies in color from pale yellow to reddish orange.
3. According to ancient tradition, it is an antidote to the onyx.
4. It was believed to prevent unpleasant dreams, to make its possessor wealthy, and to sharpen the wit.
5. It was one of the 12 stones in the breastplate of the Jewish high priest and a foundation stone of the New Jerusalem yet to appear.
— encyclopedia.com^p