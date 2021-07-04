1. West Point is the oldest continuously operated Army post in the United States. American soldiers first occupied West Point on January 27, 1778.
2. West Point is the site of Benedict Arnold’s infamous betrayal. As soon as it became clear to Arnold that the colonial forces were going to grant him command of West Point, he began to discuss deals to give up the fort to the British. He even sent his British contacts detailed drawings of West Point during his first visit to the fort.
3. Despite American forces inhabiting West Point starting in 1778, the American government did not own the land. The land was originally owned by General Stephen Moore of North Carolina. In 1790 Hamilton, as Secretary of the Treasury, purchased West Point from Moore for $11,085.
4. Many of the generals on both sides of the Civil War attended West Point; however, few can say they were once superintendent of the school. Robert E. Lee was hesitant to accept the position of superintendent but the War Department did not allow him a choice, and he became superintendent in 1852.
5. President Thomas Jefferson created West Point with the intention of creating a national university founded on science. He made Jonathan Adams, a prominent scientist and relative of Ben Franklin, president of the university. Adams had no previous experience in the military. Nevertheless, he accepted the position of colonel and reported to West Point.
