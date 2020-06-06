1. A forecast that may have won the war. D-Day was originally scheduled for June 5, 1944 but poor weather predictions influenced General Dwight D. Eisenhower to delay the invasion.
2. The landing craft boats were originally designed for use in Louisiana swamps.
3. The son of a U.S. President stormed the beaches of Normandy. Theodore Roosevelt Jr., son of U.S. President and Spanish-American War Rough Rider Teddy Roosevelt, at 56 was the oldest man and only general in the first wave to storm the beaches of Normandy.
4. Eisenhower and Churchill both feared defeat.
5. At Omaha Beach, 9,387 Americans are buried.
— U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs