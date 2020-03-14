1. A yurt is a portable, circular dwelling made of a lattice or flexible wood and covered in felt.
2. They have been the primary style of home in Central Asia, particularly Mongolia, for thousands of years.
3. Yurts take between 30 minutes and three hours to set up or take down, and usually house between five and 15 people.
4. They are usually a little 6 feet high, with a slightly domed top rising above.
5. Most yurts have three to five layers of felt, and, often, an outer layer of waterproof fabric such as canvas.
— National Geographic