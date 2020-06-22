1. Napoleon Bonaparte was a general, a revolutionary, an emperor and — on at least once occasion — a romance novelist. Written just before he met and married Joséphine in 1795, “Clisson et Eugénie” tells a fictionalized account of the young soldier’s relationship with Bernardine Eugénie Désirée Clary, whose sister married his brother Joseph.
2. Napoleon is best remembered for his political and military prowess, but during his early life, he also considered himself a scientist, and was elected membership to to the National Institute, the foremost scientific society in post-Revolutionary France, in 1797.
3. The rumor about Napoleon’s height — or lack thereof — started during his lifetime. The belief became so deeply established that in the 20th century, a psychological complex specific to short men was named after him. But how tall was he really? Probably around five-foot-six—which was actually just about average for the era.
4. Nicholas Girod, the fifth mayor of New Orleans, was a Frenchmen and avid supporter of Napoleon. In 1821, Girod, who had retired from the mayoral office, began renovating a home on the corner of Chartres and St. Louis Streets, which he claimed would be Napoleon’s residence after an intended escape. When Napoleon died later that same year, Girod moved his own family into the building, but even today it is still known as Napoleon House.
5. Although Napoleon was single-handedly responsible for and synonymous with the first French Empire, as a young man, he longed to see his homeland overthrow French rule.
Source: mentalfloss.com