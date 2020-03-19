1. Amethyst ranks amongst the oldest gemstone forms ever recorded in the world.
2. The gemstone was considered so royal that it was used in the crown jewels by royal families in Europe. Egyptian rulers too craved to have these gemstones included in their jewelry.
3. The gemstone lost its importance only after large deposits of these stones were found in Brazil, Africa and Mexico.
4. Amethysts are available across the world. Brazil and Uruguay are major producers of amethyst gemstones. Russia, Germany, Canada, Austria, Kazakhstan, Africa and Italy are some other countries that produce amethysts.
5. Many healing properties are associated with amethysts. It is believed that it would help in insomnia, hearing problems, headaches and other type of aches. It is believed to calm the mind and balance one’s emotions.