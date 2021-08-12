1. Basset comes from the French word bas, which means low, or short. But just because Basset hounds are short doesn’t mean they’re delicate: These dogs are typically only 14 inches tall but weigh a whopping 50 to 60 pounds on average.
2. French aristocrats bred these dogs from bloodhounds to use while hunting (both bassets and bloodhounds are said to be descendants of St. Hubert hounds). They were used to track a variety of animals, but especially rabbits and hares. The squat canines were tasked with scaring the animals out of the brush, allowing hunters to swoop in and nab their prey.
3. Second only to one (the bloodhound), these dogs have a serious sense of smell. Bassets have over 220 million smell receptors, and the portion of their brains responsible for the sense of smell is 40 times that of a human’s (humans, by the way, have just five million scent receptors). Using their complex noses, they can take in a big range of smells simultaneously and zone in on just one. Once they’ve targeted a scent, the dogs can follow it for impressive distances.
4. The dog’s large, floppy ears have a job to do. As a basset hound trots across the ground, its ears help bring smells directly to its face, while its dewlap (the loose skin underneath its chin) helps trap them.
5. As a result of being so low to the ground, bassets pick up more dirt than other dogs — which means they need frequent baths if you want your house to stay clean. Additionally, their eyes need frequent wiping to prevent infection, and because those large ears don’t circulate air very well, they need to be cleaned at least once a week.
