1. Asian giant hornets are the largest species of hornet in the world. They grow to sizes of 1.5 inches to more than 2 inches, which is about the length of two quarters laying side-by-side.
2. Not only are Asian giant hornet stingers long enough to sting through normal beekeeper suits, getting stung by one of these hornets will cause excruciating pain.
3. If people are allergic to the venom of Asian giant hornets or are stung by multiple hornets, it can be fatal.
4. The hornets are territorial and will be aggressive when something gets close to their nest but are not as aggressive far away from their homes.
5. They kill entire bee colonies. This is the reason why these insects are referred to as murder hornets.
— Mashable