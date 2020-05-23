1. Your spleen has three blood-related functions: It cleans your blood. It is one of the places where B-cells and T-cells are produced and mature. It stores one-third of the platelets in your body.
2. Your spleen is made of two tissues called white pulp and red pulp.
3. Mononucleosis (the “kissing disease”) is one of the infections that can enlarge your spleen.
4. Removal of the spleen is called a splenectomy.
5. You can live without your spleen. Our bodies are so versatile that the spleen’s work can be picked up by the liver and bone marrow.
