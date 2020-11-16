1. Clark Gable won an Academy Award for his role in “It Happened One Night,” but gave it away to a little kid who thought it was pretty. He figured winning it was more important than owning it. The Oscar was given back to Clark Gable’s widow after he died Nov. 16, 1960.
2. He was so angry that his co-star Hattie McDaniel wasn’t allowed to attend the premiere of “Gone with the Wind,” he was planning on boycotting it. He only ended up going because Hattie convinced him that it was OK.
3. Gable’s movie “Red Dust” with Jean Harlow and Mary Astor from 1932 was remade in 1951 as “Mogambo” with Grace Kelly and Ava Gardner. He played the same role in both movies.
4. He was a bit obsessed with cleanliness. He showered several times a day and never took a bath because he was disgusted by the thought of sitting in dirty water. He also had his sheets changed every single day.
5. Clark Gable was accidently listed as a female on his birth certificate.
Source: mentalfloss.com