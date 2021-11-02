1. A key lime, also known as a Mexican lime or West Indies lime, is a type of hybrid citrus fruit commonly grown in the Florida Keys.
2. They typically measure about one to two inches in diameter. Although they are picked when they’re green, they actually begin to turn yellow as they ripen.
3. In terms of taste, key limes have a higher acidity, making them a little more tart than what we consider “regular limes.” This makes them ideal for pairing with sweeter ingredients, hence the ever-popular Key lime pie.
4. In Mexico, key limes enjoy a year-round season, but in the U.S. (mostly in Florida and California) they only grow between June and September.
5. Can you make Key lime pie with Persian limes instead of Key limes? After all, their short season doesn’t always leave you with much choice. The answer is yes, the two can easily be substituted for one another.
Source: allrecipes.com