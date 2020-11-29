1. J.P. Morgan’s uncle wrote “Jingle Bells.” Born in 1822, songwriter James Lord Pierpont composed the music and wrote the lyrics for the holiday standard.
2. “Jingle Bells” wasn’t the song’s original name. When the holiday ditty was first printed by a Boston music publishing house in 1857, it was released under the title “One Horse Open Sleigh.”
3. A historical plaque in the Boston suburb of Medford, Massachusetts, claims that Pierpont wrote his famous tune while nursing a drink in the Simpson Tavern in 1850, a year after his father took over a nearby Unitarian church.
4. “Jingle Bells” was not intended to be a Christmas song. Some historical accounts report that the tune was first performed for a Thanksgiving service.
5. “Jingle Bells” was the first song ever broadcast from space.
Source: history.com