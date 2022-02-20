1. It wasn’t illegal to drink alcohol during Prohibition. The 18th Amendment only forbade the “manufacture, sale and transportation of intoxicating liquors” — not their consumption.
2. Drug stores continued selling alcohol as “medicine.” The Volstead Act included a few interesting exceptions to the ban on distributing alcohol. Sacramental wine was still permitted for religious purposes, and drug stores were allowed to sell “medicinal whiskey” to treat everything from toothaches to the flu.
3. Prohibition was all but sealed by the time the United States entered World War I in 1917, but the conflict served as one of the last nails in the coffin of legalized alcohol. Dry advocates argued that the barley used in brewing beer could be made into bread to feed American soldiers.
4. While many small distilleries and breweries continued to operate in secret during Prohibition, the rest had to either shut their doors or find new uses for their factories. Yuengling and Anheuser Busch both refitted their breweries to make ice cream, while Coors doubled down on the production of pottery and ceramics.
5. Even after the repeal of Prohibition, some states maintained a ban on alcohol within their own borders. Kansas and Oklahoma remained dry until 1948 and 1959, respectively, and Mississippi remained alcohol free until 1966 — a full 33 years after the passage of the 21st Amendment.
Source: history.com