1. Born Henry Louis Gehrig in New York City on June 19, 1903, the future sports icon was the son of German immigrants. His father and mother each arrived in America as young adults then met and married in New York City.
2. Gehrig, the only one of his parents’ four offspring to survive past infancy, spent his early childhood in a heavily German neighborhood in Manhattan called Yorkville and spoke German with his family.
3. In 1923, Gehrig, then a sophomore at Columbia University, where he played football and baseball, dropped out of school after being recruited by the New York Yankees. The team ended up sending him to play in the minor leagues, in Hartford, Connecticut, for part of the 1923 and 1924 seasons, but Gehrig got his big break in 1925. Longtime starting first baseman, Wally Pipp, was told to take the day off when he showed up to play and had a headache. The manager put Gehrig in the lineup.
4. From the first game he played, Gehrig remained for 2,130 consecutive games.
5. Gehrig appeared on a box of Wheaties cereal – the first athlete to do so – in 1934.
Source: history.com