1. The man the world came to know as Bob Marley was actually born Nesta Robert Marley in St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, in 1945. According to Clash Music, his first and middle name were switched after people pointed out that “Nesta” seemed like a girl’s name.
2. At the age of 4, folks discovered that when Marley read palms, his predictions would come true. He stopped reading palms at age 7, however, when he decided to become a singer.
3. In 1978, the United Nations awarded Marley a Peace Medal in recognition of his advocacy for “disenfranchised blacks around the world,” according to his official website. He received the medal from African delegates to the United Nations in a ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.
4. Shortly before his death from cancer, Marley received the Order of Merit from Jamaica. This award can be given to “any citizen of Jamaica … who has achieved eminent international distinction in the field of science, the arts, literature or any other endeavor,” according to the Jamaican government’s website.
5. After his death in 1981, Marley’s music has continued to be played and loved — and therefore continues to rake in the money. In 2019, he was the fifth highest-earning dead celebrity in the world, according to Forbes, out-earning fellow musicians Prince, John Lennon and Whitney Houston.
