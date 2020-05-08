1. The male Painted Bunting is a veritable box of crayons when it comes to its plumage. It has a bright blue head, orange eye ring and a red breast and belly. Its back is green and its wings seem to mix purples, greens and blues.
2. Female and juvenile Painted Buntings are attractive in their own right – a solid emerald green. This color helps them hide in vegetation while incubating eggs or learning to fly.
3. The Painted Bunting’s attractive plumage is also its greatest fault. These beauties are in high demand for the wild-caught pet trade.
4. Trapping of these birds is illegal in most countries, but that doesn’t stop most poachers, particularly those in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, where the birds spend their winters.
5. Both male and female Painted Buntings measure about five inches long, which make them slightly smaller than most bluebirds.
