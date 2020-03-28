1. Asphalt, or bitumen, is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid, composed almost entirely of petroleum. It is present in most crude petroleums and in some natural deposits.
2. Its main use is in road construction. Mixed with “aggregate” (sand, gravel, crushed stone, etc.) it makes a good road surface.
3. Asphalt has various other names: pitch, tarmac, blacktop, asphalt concrete, asphalt pavement, all mean roughly the same thing.
4. Asphalt that is liquid is often called tar. Tar is also used for plant resin. Solid asphalt is often called pitch.
5. Although a block of asphalt or pitch can look like a solid, it still flows, but very slowly.
— kids.kiddle.co