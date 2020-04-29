1. Hyssop produces numerous thin, green, straight stalks that can reach 12 to 24 inches in height.
2. Hyssop has small, dark green, narrow, spear-shaped leaves that are arranged in the pairs along the stem.
3. Hyssop develops violet-blue, bluish or rarely white or pink, two-lipped flowers arranged in elongated one-sided whorled spikes that can be seen on the tips of the stalks. Flowers emit sweet scent and possess both types of reproductive organs (perfect flowers).
4. Hyssop blooms during the summer. Flowers attract bees and butterflies which are responsible for the pollination of this plant.
5. Fruit of hyssop is oblong achene (type of dry fruit).