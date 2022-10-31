1. Egyptians used vast amounts of linen to mummify a body. The linen on one mummy from the 11th dynasty measured 9,095 feet, which is enough linen to cover three tennis courts.
2. During mummification, ancient Egyptians removed all internal organs except the heart. They believed that a person was judged by their heart, and it was often protected by a powerful amulet called the heart scarab.
3. The most well-preserved mummy ever found is a woman named Xin Zhui. Also known as as the Lady of Dai, she died over 2,000 years ago but still had all of her internal organs, soft skin, her own hair, her type A blood, and flexible limbs.
4. The Egyptians were not the first people to practice mummification. Nearly 2,000 years before, the Chinchorro people in South America were already mummifying their dead. They mummified all of their dead, including babies and fetuses.
5. The Spirit Cave Mummy is the oldest mummy found in North America. Unearthed in 1940 in Nevada, the naturally preserved 10,600-year-old man was shrouded in woven reed mats and a rabbit-skin blanket.