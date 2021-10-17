1. According to reports from Public Radio International, an ancient South American culture known as the Chinchorro were the first to mummify their deceased loved ones 2,000 years before Egyptians formed their own technique.
2. The Egyptian mummification process took 70 days. The Smithsonian Institute explains how a special priest would perform the ritual by reciting prayers throughout the process, starting by removing all of the internal organs.
3. Despite removing every other organ, the Smithsonian Institute also revealed that ancient Egyptians would never remove the deceased’s heart as they believed it to be “center of a person’s being and intelligence.”
4. Egyptians mummified animals, too. Archaeologists uncovered more than a few critters entombed beside human remain — millions of them, in fact.
5. The highly skilled Egyptian embalmers were paid well for their careful work. According to reports from NPR, they even formed trade unions to protect their personal techniques.
Source: littlethings.com