1. Spook Hill in Lake Wales is a magnetic hill or “gravity hill.”
2. Gravity hills can be found all over the world, and continue to spur folklore and curiosity as cars appear to roll up hill when placed in neutral.
3. Not only is Spook Hill one of the country’s oldest known gravity hills, it is also the only known magnetic hill in the state of Florida.
4. In April of 2019, Spook Hill was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
5. Gravity hills are, at their core, an optical illusion. The landscape of an area can make a small downhill slope appear to be going uphill. One of the most important feature of a gravity hill is that the horizon line is partially or completely obscured, which blurs viewers’ perception of up and down.
Sources: Visit Central Florida and Geography Realm