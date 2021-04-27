1. As the Watergate scandal became public it was discovered that there were illegal wire taps and recordings of conversations. President Nixon’s tapes proved his illegal activities and that of his staff.
2. The burglary in which the five men were arrested was actually an attempt to repair the wiretapping devices in the phones of the DNC.
3. Nixon’s administration was wiretapping to try to gain the upper hand in an attempt to be re-elected. Nixon was re-elected in November, 1972, as President of the United States, for a second term.
4. During the Watergate hearings it was revealed that Nixon had recorded all of his conversations in the White House, secretly, since 1971.
5. On August 8, 1974, Nixon gave a televised speech and resigned his position as President of the United States.
