1. While Americans celebrate New Year on Jan. 1, the Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar and changes date. It typically falls between mid-January and mid-February. In 2020, Chinese New Year falls on January 25.
2. Chinese New Year starts a new animal’s zodiac year; 2020 is the Year of the Rat and 2021 is the Year of the Ox.
3. The peak time of the entire celebration is on Chinese New Year’s Eve and the first day of the lunar new year. The 15th day is called Lantern Festival, marking the end of the celebration.
4. One sixth of the world’s population celebrates Chinese New Year. It is not only celebrated in Mainland China, but also observed in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and some other Asian countries.
5. The reunion dinner on Chinese New Year’s Eve is a big feast to commemorate the past year. This is the most important time to be with families. After the reunion dinner, families sit together to watch the CCTV New Year’s Gala while chatting. As the most watched TV program, the gala collects various well-selected performances, targeting audiences of different generations.
