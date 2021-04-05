1. Howard Hughes was a millionaire at 18, inheriting his father’s Sharp-Hughes Tool Company at that age.
2. Faced with a huge tax bill in California, Hughes decided to move to Las Vegas in late 1966, arriving by private train car and taking up residence on the top floor of the Desert Inn. When the hotel’s owner tried to evict Hughes and his staff, who didn’t gamble, in order to free up rooms for high-roller guests, Hughes decided to buy the place (technically, he purchased a long-term lease), for $13 million.
3. His directorial debut, “Hell’s Angels,” was one of the most expensive movies of its time. He spent nearly $4 million to produce “Hell’s Angels,” which debuted in 1930. It also was a hit and put Hughes on the map in Hollywood.
4. His famous Spruce Goose aircraft was flown only once. On Nov. 2, 1947, he piloted its first and only flight, traveling for a mile about 70 feet above the water at Long Beach, Calif., before landing. It’s now housed at an aviation museum in McMinnville, Ore.
5. In December 1971, McGraw-Hill, a New York City publishing company, announced it would publish Hughes’ autobiography, with excerpts slated to appear in Life magazine. Shortly after the announcement, officials at the Hughes Tool Company denounced the planned book as a fake.
Source: history.com