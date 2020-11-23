1. Nobody expected Boris Karloff to become a star after he appeared in “Frankenstein.” Karloff didn’t get billing in the movie’s promotion, and in the opening credits, a question mark was used to tell audiences who played Frankenstein’s monster.
2. Karloff was one of the first members of the Screen Actors Guild. The union still exists today under the name SAG-AFTRA. It was started by six actors in March 1933 and within three months, it has a board of directors that included Karloff, as well as James and Lucile Webster Gleason, Claude King and Morgan Wallace.
3. According to IMDb, Karloff told a friend of Bobby Pickett — the man who sang “The Monster Mash” — that he enjoyed the song very much. Pickett says that someone who’s played such legendary monsters liking his tune was the greatest compliment he’s ever received.
4. Though there were always rumors that Karloff and Bela Lugosi had a rivalry, that actually was not true. They were quite friendly. In fact, had Lugosi not turned down the role as the Monster in “Frankenstein,” Karloff may not have reached the star status he did.
5. In 1956, Karloff was a the celebrity contestant on The $64,000 Question and audiences learned he knew a lot about children’s fairy tales. He quit after winning the $32,000 level — apparently due to tax considerations, according to IMDb.
