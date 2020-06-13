1. Flag Day is not a federal holiday. It’s a national holiday, but you won’t get the day off work unless you live in Pennsylvania, which recognizes it as a legal state holiday.
2. Flag Day is celebrated on June 14th, because that was the day that Congress officially recognized it as the flag of the United States in 1777.
3. Flag Day was invented by a teacher. Nineteen-year-old Bernard J. CiGrand walked into his one-room schoolhouse in Wisconsin in 1885, stuck a 10-inch flag in an inkwell, and asked his students to write an essay on its meaning.
4. The National Flag Day Foundation spreads Flag Day awareness. The foundation teams up with local groups like 4-H and VFW Scouts to spread the good word about the holiday and to keep the tradition going.
5. Flag Day is not just the flag's birthday. June 14, 1775 is the date that congress formally authorized the enlistment of soldiers into what was then called the Continental Army.
