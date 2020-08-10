1. Peter Parker’s parents are widely known as two of the most mysterious parents in the comics. They were S.H.I.E.L.D agents, who died in a plane crash thanks to Red Skull, shortly after Peter’s birth. Believe it or not, they once saved the life of Wolverine.
2. One of the key inspirations for Spider-Man according to Marvel creator, Stan Lee, was billionaire Richard Wentworth a.k.a. “The Spider,” who wasn’t enhanced and acted more like Batman than Spider-Man. The Spider was a pulp hero and crime fighter in the 30’s and 40’s who was created by Harry Steeger and appeared in a series of pulp magazines.
3. Michael Jackson loved Spider-Man. The King of Pop was such a huge fan of the web-slinger, he even tried to buy the Marvel company in the 90’s but the deal didn’t fall through due to the asking price of $1 billion. That’s not all, Michael Jackson wanted to play Spider-Man and even approached Stan Lee several times about buying the film rights.
4. For the longest time, Spider-Man’s identity was one of the well-kept secrets of New York. Aside from his super-friends, no one knew who he was. When the web-head revealed himself to be Peter Parker at a press conference in front of the whole world, in the Civil War arc, his boss J. Jonah Jameson was so shocked at the revelation he fell off his chair and passed out.
5. Throughout his career as a professional superhero, Peter has been more than a freelance photographer. His resume also includes being engineer at Horizon Labs, a guidance counselor at the Jean Grey School, a science teacher and protégé for Tony Stark.
