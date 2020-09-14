1. Dom Pérignon, full name Dom Pierre Pérignon, was a 17th-century monk who lived in the Abbey of Hautvillers, where he was also the cellar master. He believed that hard work brought a monk closer to God, which ignited his dream of creating “the best wine in the world.”
2. Adding sugar to a wine to initiate a second fermentation was documented six years before Dom Pérignon even entered the abbey at Hautvillers. Pérignon did, however, make several important innovations in Champagne production, such as developing the technique used to make white wine from red grapes and blending grapes to make a superior wine.
3. Each bottling of Dom Pérignon contains grapes only from a single year, showcasing that vintage’s unique characteristics. Dom Pérignon does not produce a non-vintage wine.
4. Dom Pérignon releases each vintage three times. The first release is typically around nine years, the second around 18, and the third around 25. This time-aging on lees gives the wine complexity and richness. Most bottles of Dom Pérignon are first-release bottles, but if a bottle has “P2” or “P3” on the foil, you’ll know that it’s a second or third release, respectively.
5. First produced in 1959, the rosé is often more expensive than the standard Dom Pérignon. Both are single-vintage, but the rosé is Pinot Noir-based.
Source: vinepair.com