1. When it comes to keeping your aquarium fish healthy there are many aquarium fish diseases you need to be on guard against. It is not uncommon for new aquarium owners to be caught off guard by conditions like dropsy because they can pop up unexpectedly.
2. Often incorrectly referred to as a disease, dropsy is actually an internal bacterial infection that causes the bodies of aquarium fish to swell.
3. Though dropsy in itself is not typically contagious, the conditions which lead to the contraction of dropsy can have negative effects on other fish in the tank if not remedied quickly. In this article you will learn the basics about what dropsy is, how it can be treated, and how to prevent it in the first place.
4. Dropsy is a condition that commonly affects goldfish and other freshwater aquarium fish — the symptoms of this condition are fairly easy to recognize because they involve the swelling of the belly or, in some cases the whole body, of the fish. In addition to swelling, some of your fish’s scales may begin to protrude from its body almost to the point where it looks like they might pop off.
5. Fish that have dropsy are also likely to experience behavioral changes, becoming lethargic, hovering near the top of bottom of the aquarium rather than swimming around – affected fish may also lose their appetite. Some fish may even have sunken eyes or their eyes may begin to swell and bulge.
Source: ratemyfishtank.com