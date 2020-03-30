1. In 1830, William Seward became a State Senator for the Anti-Masonic Party. That same year, he helped make history: On September 11, he and 95 other Anti-Mason delegates gathered in Philadelphia. This week-long event was the first national convention to ever be orchestrated by an American political party.
2. Seward’s Auburn home was part of the Underground Railroad. According to an 1891 article in the Auburn Herald, “It is said that the old kitchen was one of the most popular stations of the Underground Railroad, and that many a poor slave who fled by this route to Canada carried to his grave the remembrance of its warmth and cheer.”
3. Seward and Harriet Tubman were good friends and she spent her later years in Auburn. Here, Seward — illegally — offered her a two-story house and seven acres of land. Tubman bought the property for $1,200 in 1859. She and Seward remained friends until the end of his days. When Tubman married Nelson Davis in Auburn on March 18, 1869, Seward attended the wedding.
4. Mary Todd Lincoln was no fan of Seward due to the amount of time he and President Lincoln spent together. The First Lady deeply resented Seward, whom she called a “dirty abolition sneak.” Mrs. Lincoln couldn’t even bear the sight of Seward’s mansion and instructed her coachman to avoid driving past it.
5. Today it’s often claimed that the decision to purchase Alaska was deeply unpopular. Moreover, the American press is said to have immediately balked at Russia’s multimillion-dollar fee and nicknamed the territory “Seward’s Folly.” But that’s a myth. According to Seward biographer Walter Stahr, most newspapers praised the decision, including the New York Times and Chicago Tribune.
Source: mentalfloss.com