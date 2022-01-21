1. The economic upturn, growth of the American middle class, and mass migration to the suburbs that followed WWII created a new popular demand for furnishings that were equally functional and fashionable. This fueled the mid-century modern furniture industry.
2. The term “mid-century modern” was coined by author Cara Greenberg. She says she made it up for the title of her 1984 book Mid-Century Modern: Furniture of the 1950s.
3. Many mid-century designers turned to nontraditional materials like plastic, vinyl, plywood, glass, Plexiglass, steel, Lucite, and acrylics to mass-produce highly affordable furniture. FYI, that trend didn’t manifest at Heywood-Wakefield, which to this day makes all its furniture from solid wood and still emphasizes hand crafting over high-volume production.
4. Herman Miller, one of the leading mid-century modern furniture companies, also invented the office cubicle in the 1960s. They called it the Action Office. The name and the concept were a little more exciting at the time.
5. The Egg Chair is widely considered the most famous piece of mid-century modern furniture. It was invented in 1958 by Arne Jacobsen for the Radisson SAS hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark.
